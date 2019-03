The owner of a New Zealand gun store said on Monday the man arrested in relation to Christchurch shooting had bought weapons online from the store.

"I've informed the police that Gun City sold the alleged gunman four A Category firearms and ammunition," David Tipple from Gun City Limited told a media conference.

"All Gun City sales to this individual followed a police- verified online mail-order process."

REUTERS