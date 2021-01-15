GuocoLand MD, Sistic chairman among 9 new NMPs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SISTIC chairman Janet Ang and GuocoLand group managing director Cheng Hsing Yao are among the nine new Nominated MPs (NMPs) who will be appointed by President Halimah Yacob for a 21/2 year term starting Jan 21.
Ms Ang is currently chairman of Sistic.com and non-executive...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes