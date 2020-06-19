You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hackers planning phishing attack with fake MOM e-mails: cybersecurity firm

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 11:10 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

nz_hacker_190670.jpg
Hackers could target Singapore businesses on Sunday with a spoofed Ministry of Manpower (MOM) email promising additional subsidies for each of their employees, a cybersecurity group warned on Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

HACKERS could target Singapore businesses on Sunday with a spoofed Ministry of Manpower (MOM) email promising additional subsidies for each of their employees, a cybersecurity group warned on Thursday.

Singapore and Tokyo-headquartered Cyfirma said an online threat assessment it conducted between June 1 and 16 revealed that prominent hacker group Lazarus Group was planning a phishing campaign targeting over five million people and businesses.

The targets are in six countries whose governments have announced fiscal support to individuals and businesses in light of the pandemic. They are: Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India, the US and the UK.

Investigations by the cybersecurity platform into the hacker group's activities found seven different email templates impersonating government agencies, departments, and trade associations tasked with overseeing the disbursement of such fiscal aid.

Cyfirma added that its researchers have been tracking Lazarus Group "for many years".

SEE ALSO

Australia under broad cyberattack from 'state' actor: prime minister

For Singapore, the hackers - which claim to have 8,000 business contact details - will target businesses with a phishing email on June 21, Cyfirma said.

This email will be sent from a spoofed MOM account announcing a fake government initiative to give businesses an additional one-time subsidy of S$750 per employee, it added.

Recipients will then be directed to fake websites, where they will be tricked into divulging personal and financial information, Cyfirma said.

The cybersecurity firm added that as at Thursday, it had not detected such fake websites, but said its research showed hackers were planning to set them up within the next 24 hours.

Email template spoofing MOM account discovered by Cyfirma researchers:

Email template spoofing MOM account discovered by Cyfirma researchers

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 11:13 AM
Companies & Markets

High Court hearing for Hyflux lenders to take place on July 27

THE Singapore High Court has scheduled a hearing on July 27 for Hyflux following a pre-trial conference, according...

Jun 19, 2020 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Japan lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back

[TOKYO] Japan lifted all coronavirus-related curbs on domestic travel on Friday, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe...

Jun 19, 2020 10:58 AM
Government & Economy

Japan says economy "almost stopped worsening", raising view for first time since 2018

[TOKYO] Japan's government raised its economic assessment in June for the first time since 2018 as a sharp...

Jun 19, 2020 10:56 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore family office hires seven to manage rich Asian assets

[SINGAPORE] Kamet Capital Partners is on a hiring spree as the Singapore family office tops US$1 billion in assets...

Jun 19, 2020 10:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto starts internal review into sacred caves blast

[MELBOURNE] Rio Tinto said on Friday it will look at ways to improve its internal processes and governance after...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.