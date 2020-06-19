Hackers planning phishing attack with fake MOM e-mails: cybersecurity firm

Hackers could target Singapore businesses on Sunday with a spoofed Ministry of Manpower (MOM) email promising additional subsidies for each of their employees, a cybersecurity group warned on Thursday.

Singapore and Tokyo-headquartered Cyfirma said an online threat assessment it conducted between June 1 and 16 revealed that prominent hacker group Lazarus Group was planning a phishing campaign targeting over five million people and businesses.

The targets are in six countries whose governments have announced fiscal support to individuals and businesses in light of the pandemic. They are: Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India, the US and the UK.

Investigations by the cybersecurity platform into the hacker group's activities found seven different email templates impersonating government agencies, departments, and trade associations tasked with overseeing the disbursement of such fiscal aid.

Cyfirma added that its researchers have been tracking Lazarus Group "for many years".

For Singapore, the hackers - which claim to have 8,000 business contact details - will target businesses with a phishing email on June 21, Cyfirma said.

This email will be sent from a spoofed MOM account announcing a fake government initiative to give businesses an additional one-time subsidy of S$750 per employee, it added.

Recipients will then be directed to fake websites, where they will be tricked into divulging personal and financial information, Cyfirma said.

The cybersecurity firm added that as at Thursday, it had not detected such fake websites, but said its research showed hackers were planning to set them up within the next 24 hours.

Email template spoofing MOM account discovered by Cyfirma researchers: