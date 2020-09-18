You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Half of Covid-19 patients suffer ongoing fatigue: study

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 6:36 AM

nz_patients_180949.jpg
More than half of patients and staff who had Covid-19 at an Irish hospital suffered persistent fatigue in the aftermath of the initial disease, according to a new study on Friday highlighting the "significant burden" of lingering symptoms.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] More than half of patients and staff who had Covid-19 at an Irish hospital suffered persistent fatigue in the aftermath of the initial disease, according to a new study on Friday highlighting the "significant burden" of lingering symptoms.

It comes as patient groups and doctors...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK employers scale back hiring plans for 2021: CBI

Ex-FBI chief Comey to testify to US Congress ahead of election

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

MBS hires law firm to probe over US$1b in money transfers

Electronics rebound will give lasting boost to Singapore exports: Analysts

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

UK employers scale back hiring plans for 2021: CBI

[LONDON] Far more British businesses than last year are planning to cut recruitment of new staff or freeze hiring...

Sep 18, 2020 07:02 AM
Technology

As deadline looms, negotiators scramble on TikTok deal structure

[WASHINGTON] Amid a looming deadline set by President Donald Trump, negotiators scrambled to find a new ownership...

Sep 18, 2020 06:50 AM
Technology

Facebook to curb private groups spreading hate, misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Thursday said it is cracking down on private groups where hate or misinformation is...

Sep 18, 2020 06:47 AM
Consumer

Moderna shares Covid-19 vaccine trial blueprints, will others follow?

[WASHINGTON] US biotech firm Moderna, one of nine companies in the late stages of clinical trials for a Covid-19...

Sep 18, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Ex-FBI chief Comey to testify to US Congress ahead of election

[WASHINGTON] Former FBI director James Comey, whose investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails shook the final days...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.