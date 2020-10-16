You are here

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Roughly half of England is now under tougher coronavirus restrictions, after the government on Thursday announced more stringent measures for London and seven other areas to try to cut surging numbers of cases.
But as ministers tightened the screw on social interaction to cut...

