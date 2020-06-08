You are here

Half of Singapore's new Covid-19 cases are symptomless: Lawrence Wong

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 5:19 PM

[SINGAPORE] At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the government's virus taskforce told Reuters on Monday, reinforcing the city-state's decision to ease lockdown restrictions very gradually.

Tiny Singapore has one of the highest...

