You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hangovers at work inflict £1.4b headache on UK economy

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 11:24 AM

nwy_LONDON_250619_51_2x.jpg
Britain's economy suffers a 1.4 billion-pound (S$2.43 billion) cost from people coming to work either hungover or still drunk, according to a calculation served up by researchers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Britain's economy suffers a 1.4 billion-pound (S$2.43 billion) cost from people coming to work either hungover or still drunk, according to a calculation served up by researchers.

The London-based Institute for Alcohol Studies used the findings of a survey of 3,400 UK employees, who on average judged themselves to be 39 per cent less effective when they persist in doing their job despite having had one too many at some point beforehand. The analysis factored that result together with average labour costs to reach the outcome on the economic damage.

The IAS said the government underestimates the overall economic cost of alcohol, because its own tally doesn't take into account "presenteeism" by drunk or hungover people insisting on coming to work despite their condition. Including hangovers on the job would bring the official measurement of economic damage to 8.7 billion pounds, the researchers said.

"Even among those drinking at less harmful levels, working through intoxication and hangovers can reduce productivity," said Aveek Bhattacharya, an analyst at the IAS who authored the report. "These findings should encourage the government to revise its official estimates of the cost of alcohol to society, which are now woefully out of date. Hopefully, these results will help shift the conversation on alcohol and the economy."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Higher-paid employees were more likely to come to work hungover or intoxicated, according to the survey. It found that 55 per cent of people earning over 60,000 pounds a year had previously done so, compared with 29 per cent of those bringing in under 10,000 pounds a year.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump plans to meet with Xi, Putin and Erdogan this week at G-20

Iceland poised to cut rates again to help economy

Trade negotiators hold talks ahead of Xi-Trump meeting

Rebellion stirs in Sweden against system that keeps wages down

Trump on rape accuser: 'She's not my type'

Peru's defence minister dies of heart attack at 71

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

Must Read

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

Linde x ExxonMobil.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex, boosting supply to ExxonMobil

Jun 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS Holdings, ISR Capital, United Food

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening