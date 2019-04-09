Harness technology, go where the trade flows are: Chan Chun Sing

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TRADE is Singapore's lifeline, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing declared at the annual Singapore Maritime Lecture on Monday.
Now, with the world in flux, "our answer to the driving forces of demographics and climate change must be to go to where trade flows will
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg