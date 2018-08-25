You are here

Home > Government & Economy

HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee

He says home ownership has improved lives significantly for all, keeping at bay the extremes of privation seen elsewhere
Sat, Aug 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180825_HDB_3542728.jpg
'HDB lessees have all the rights over their flats that owners of such leasehold private properties have. You can live in it, you can transact it, you can bequeath it to your children - it is yours." - PM Lee.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

On the issue of 99-year Housing Board (HDB) leases, Mr Lee refuted the notion that the lease is "merely an extended rental" and not a sale.

He said he found the argument by some commentators "frankly amazing", as many private properties are also held on 99-year leases but

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
2 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
3 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
4 Global trends bode well for SGX
5 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening