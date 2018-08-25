You are here
HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
He says home ownership has improved lives significantly for all, keeping at bay the extremes of privation seen elsewhere
Singapore
On the issue of 99-year Housing Board (HDB) leases, Mr Lee refuted the notion that the lease is "merely an extended rental" and not a sale.
He said he found the argument by some commentators "frankly amazing", as many private properties are also held on 99-year leases but
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg