HDB shuts Bukit Merah branch again after 2nd staff diagnosed with coronavirus

A SECOND employee working at the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) Bukit Merah branch has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In response, HDB again closed the branch on Thursday “until further notice”, Singapore’s public housing authority said in a Facebook post in the morning.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff remain our top priority, and we are working closely with MOH (Ministry of Health) on contact tracing,” it added.

HDB had previously shut the same branch on March 27 till March 30, after the first employee was confirmed to have Covid-19.

The first staff works in an administrative role and does not serve customers at counters, HDB disclosed on Facebook on March 27.

It did not provide details of the second staff’s job scope in Thursday’s Facebook post.

HDB also did not state how both employees contracted the virus or when they were diagnosed.

The agency will contact customers who have appointments at the Bukit Merah office to reschedule their slots.

The number of coronavirus cases in Singapore hit 1,000 on Wednesday evening, with MOH announcing 74 new cases. It is not clear whether the second HDB staff member is included in these numbers.