Headline, core inflation down in Oct after marginal increases

Singapore
SINGAPORE'S headline and core inflation both took a surprise deflationary turn in October to -0.2 per cent, after two months of marginal increases, according to Department of Statistics (Singstat) consumer price index (CPI) figures on Monday. Economists had expected both...
