Health of UK economy depends on Brexit deal

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
THE good news is that the UK's economy is stable despite the messy Brexit uncertainty and a weakened government. Growth has been downgraded slightly to 1.2 per cent in 2019, but tax revenue has boosted the government's coffers.
Much depends on a Brexit deal, cautioned
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg