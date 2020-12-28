You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Healthcare workers of National Centre for Infectious Diseases first to get Covid-19 vaccine

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201228_KRVAX28_4383213.jpg
The Ministry of Health aims to begin vaccinating the elderly, starting with those aged 70 years and above, from February 2021.

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S Covid-19 vaccination exercise kicks off on Wednesday, Dec 30 with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The vaccinations will be rolled out to more healthcare institutions in the subsequent weeks, the Ministry of Health (MOH...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 07:40 AM
Banking & Finance

Chinese banks to feel fund-raising pain as investors fear bad loans

[BEIJING] Chinese banks are expected to face headwinds raising funds next year as profit-conscious investors cling...

Dec 28, 2020 07:24 AM
Life & Culture

Messi to miss last match of 2020, say Barca

[Madrid] Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's last match of the calendar year after the Catalan giants announced on...

Dec 28, 2020 07:15 AM
Transport

BMW aims for 20% of its vehicles to be electric by 2023: paper

[FRANKFURT] German luxury carmaker BMW is planning to step up its production of electric vehicles, chief executive...

Dec 28, 2020 07:05 AM
Life & Culture

Wonder Woman box office hits a pandemic high in cinema, streaming showdown

[LOS ANGELES] Wonder Woman 1984 (WW84) pulled in US$36.1 million at worldwide theaters over the Christmas holiday...

Dec 28, 2020 06:37 AM
Consumer

Cold chain doubts delay Covid-19 vaccinations in some German cities

[FRANKFURT] Germany's coronavirus vaccination campaign faced delays in several cities on Sunday after temperature...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid vaccinations start from Dec 30, with healthcare workers from NCID

5% of vaccine stocks should be set aside for groups critical to Singapore's functioning: MOH expert committee

Hong Lai Huat changes intended use of proposed rights issue proceeds

Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban

Pan Ocean Co to invest in 204b won in shipbuilding contract for an LNG carrier

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for