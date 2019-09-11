You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Heatstroke kills two in Japan post-typhoon blackout

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 11:25 AM

nz_faxai_110992.jpg
Heatstroke has killed two people in Japan, officials said Wednesday, as nearly half a million homes struggled with electricity outages after a powerful typhoon battered Tokyo and the surrounding area.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Heatstroke has killed two people in Japan, officials said Wednesday, as nearly half a million homes struggled with electricity outages after a powerful typhoon battered Tokyo and the surrounding area.

A 93-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were found unconscious at their respective homes on Tuesday and were later confirmed dead by doctors, an official from Chiba prefecture east of Tokyo told AFP.

At least 48 other people were sent to hospital for symptoms of heatstroke Tuesday, she said, as the mercury hit above 35 deg C in areas where electricity is still out after Typhoon Faxai hit on Monday.

By Wednesday morning, some 456,000 households were still without power, Tokyo Electric Co (TEPCO) said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Please take refuge in cool places and drink water to avoid heatstroke," TEPCO said, apologising to customers for the outage.

A local official said 84,000 households were also without water on Tuesday because several water purification plants had no power, but "water supply is recovering gradually" on Wednesday as electricity is restored.

With help from the military, officials dispatched water tanker trucks to the affected areas, she said.

Typhoon Faxai powered into the Tokyo region in the early hours of Monday warning, packing record winds that prompted warnings for tens of thousands of people to leave their homes.

The storm killed two people, though it caused relatively little damage in Tokyo beyond disrupting the morning commute.

In Chiba it brought down power lines, and it left 17,000 passengers stranded at Narita airport outside the capital after trains running to and from the transport hub were suspended.

 

AFP

Government & Economy

STB launches global incentive programme to further boost business tourism

RBA says unlikely will need to employ unconventional policy measures

Mugabe's body flown out of Singapore: nephew

‘Trump unplugged’: A President as his own National Security Adviser

South Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs on Wednesday

Australian consumer sentiment falls in September: survey

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

Lim Siong Guan (cropped).jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Garage

Lim Siong Guan joins Razer's fintech arm as advisory board member

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly