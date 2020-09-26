Help for Singapore food manufacturers to go digital

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) and FairPrice's e-commerce platform FairPrice Online have launched an online initiative to help Singapore food manufacturers diversify their revenue streams.
The initiative, called YummySG!, is hosted on FairPrice Online's Marketplace platform....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes