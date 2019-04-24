You are here

CABINET CHANGES

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

He remains Finance Minister, will be Acting PM when PM Lee is absent; Teo, Tharman to be Senior Ministers
Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) with effect from May 1, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Singapore

FINANCE Minister Heng Swee Keat will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) with effect from May 1, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Heng will remain as Minister for Finance and continue to chair both the Future Economy Council and

