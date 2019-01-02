Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget Statement 2019 on Feb 18

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
Budget Day will fall on Monday, Feb 18, with Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat presenting in Parliament the government's revenues and expenditure for its new financial year, starting April 1, according to a Ministry of Finance (MOF) announcement on
