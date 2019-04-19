High-level data security committee holds first meeting

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A HIGH-LEVEL committee tasked with reviewing and strengthening data security practices across the entire public service held its first meeting on Thursday.
The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said the 10-member committee is chaired by Deputy Prime
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg