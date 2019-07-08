You are here

Home > Government & Economy
Singapore Parliament

Higher fares will be needed in face of rising subsidies for public transport: Khaw Boon Wan

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 3:54 PM

SINGAPORE Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday that the government is currently subsidising more than 30 per cent of public transport operations, and indicated that higher fares would be necessary to keep subsidies in check.

"Between 2016 and 2017, the total cost of running the rail network has increased by around S$270 million," Mr Khaw told Parliament.

"As the fares paid by commuters do not cover operating costs, the rail companies are operating at a loss. In the latest reported financial year, SMRT Trains incurred a loss of S$86 million. SBS Transit's train division also lost tens of millions of dollars."

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir) had sought an update on the current level of rail reliability and how such continued efforts are going to be sustained and funded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The increased expenditure had largely been on the back of multi-year efforts to raise rail reliability. Mr Khaw noted that the MRT network is now clocking nearly one million train-kilometres between delays - a seven-fold improvement from 2015.

He added that over the next five years, the Government expects to spend S$4.5 billion on operating subsidies. This would be on top of S$25 billion to be spent on building new lines.

Mr Khaw said until recently, Public Transport Council (PTC) fare adjustments were not implemented to the full extent of what the formula allowed.

"If we had strictly followed PTC's fare formula, the operators would have been better able to cover the costs of the intensified maintenance," he said.

He said the government will continue to operate under the current PTC formula, which is valid till 2023. "But we must have the discipline to implement the formula fully, as we adjust fares over the next four years," he said.

"In due course, the PTC will need to review the fare adjustment mechanism to reflect the increased operating cost to support the intensified maintenance, and the additional operating subsidies from the Government to the MRT system," he added.

Meanwhile, he said the government will provide operators with "a temporary enhanced maintenance grant".

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
3 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
4 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
5 SIAEC, Thai Beverage surge on speculation of privatisation, tie-up
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war, major export markets to determine Singapore’s economic outlook: Chan Chun Sing

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

All drones to be licensed after Changi Airport incursions

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: HMI shares jump 9.1 per cent on privatisation offer

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker’s take: DBS lowers Singtel to 'hold' after share price rally

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening