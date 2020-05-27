You are here

SINGAPORE FORTITUDE BUDGET 2020

Hike in CPF rates for senior workers delayed to help tame business costs

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
In what is described as a demonstration that it has left no stone unturned in seeking ways to help businesses manage costs in the current crisis, the government has said it will delay the planned increase in CPF contribution rates for senior workers for one year.
Singapore

IN WHAT is described as a demonstration that it has left no stone unturned in seeking ways to help businesses manage costs in the current crisis, the government has said it will delay the planned increase in Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution rates for senior workers for...

