You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 presidential run

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190306_CLINTON6_3714970.jpg
"I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out," says Mrs Clinton.

Washington

HILLARY Clinton, the former US secretary of state and first lady who lost the White House to Donald Trump in 2016, said officially on Monday (Tuesday morning, Singapore time) what has been unofficially clear for months: She is definitely not running for president again in 2020.

"I'm not running," Mrs Clinton told New York City television station News 12. "But I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."

Mrs Clinton, the first woman to win a major-party nomination for president, remains a complicated figure for the Democratic Party as both a trailblazing female leader and also the candidate who was defeated by Mr Trump.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ahead of the 2020 election, she has been holding private meetings with many of the current and potential presidential candidates, including senator Kamala Harris and former vice-president Joe Biden, as they seek counsel from her even before she formally ruled out another run.

Four female senators - Ms Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren - and one congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard, have already jumped into the Democratic primary campaign.

The glut of female candidates is widely seen as an outgrowth of Mrs Clinton's own nomination in 2016. The 71-year-old is still younger than some Democratic candidates who are either running (such as Bernie Sanders, who is 77) or considering running (Mr Biden, 76, and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, 77).

But many in the crowded field of more than a dozen candidates are already pushing to install a younger generation of leadership for the party.

In the television interview, Mrs Clinton signalled that she planned to remain a presence on the political scene. "I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out," she said. "I'm not going anywhere." NYTIMES

Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

Local staff must earn S$1,300 or more to count in quotas

Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out

Singapore business sentiment slips for 3rd straight quarter

New permanent secretaries for several ministries from April 1

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

BT_20190306_VMCHINA6_3714988.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening