Hin Leong Trading's judicial managers given more time to restructure firm

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg

The troubles at Singapore's iconic oil empire led by Mr Lim had stunned the tight-knit oil and shipping community last year.

Singapore

THE Singapore High Court on Thursday granted a three-month extension on the judicial management order to restructure Singapore's troubled oil trader Hin Leong Trading (HLT) subject to certain conditions, according to sources.

This follows an application by HLT's JMs for...

