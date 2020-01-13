You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Historic time' for Northern Ireland, Johnson says ahead of visit

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 8:12 AM

AK_bj_1301.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed "an historic time" for Northern Ireland ahead of a visit to the province on Monday to mark the reopening of its power-sharing government after three years of deadlock.
PHOTO: AP

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed "an historic time" for Northern Ireland ahead of a visit to the province on Monday to mark the reopening of its power-sharing government after three years of deadlock.

Mr Johnson will meet newly appointed First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill during his trip to Belfast.

"This is an historic time for the people of Northern Ireland," Mr Johnson said in a statement ahead of his visit.

"The next decade will be an incredible time of opportunity for Northern Ireland and the whole of the United Kingdom as we come together to unleash the potential of our four nations," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The devolved Northern Ireland assembly reopened on Saturday following three-years of political deadlock after rival pro-Irish republicans and pro-British unionist parties agreed to a new power-sharing deal with Brexit looming.

SEE ALSO

UK's Johnson, Canada's Trudeau say information suggests Ukraine jet hit by Iran missile

Democratic Unionist Party leader Foster was appointed as first minister, and effective head of government, while Republican Sinn Fein's O'Neill was elected as her deputy.

The region's devolved assembly at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 over a scandal caused by the runaway costs of a renewable energy scheme.

Its 90 members had since sat only for one-off sessions, with numerous rounds of acrimonious negotiations failing to reach a solution, leaving basic services unattended.

But they returned on Saturday after republicans and unionists struck a deal on Friday under the threat of a new regional election if they missed the latest deadline to reconvene on Monday.

AFP

Government & Economy

Australia PM slumps in polls amid bushfire anger

Australia's AAA rating not at risk from bushfires: S&P

China's US trade deal commitments not changed in translation: Mnuchin

Human Rights Watch chief says barred from entering Hong Kong

US-China trade deal a mixed success for Trump

Anti-government fun run draws thousands of defiant Thais

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 08:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

World's most precious metal leaves everything else in the dust

[LONDON] Palladium's great start to the year pales in comparison to its lesser known, but much more expensive sister...

Jan 13, 2020 08:44 AM
Government & Economy

Australia PM slumps in polls amid bushfire anger

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings have nosedived as he faces widespread anger...

Jan 13, 2020 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers to sell condo units in Van Holland to CEO's children

TWO family members of Koh Brothers Group’s executives will each buy a unit in the company’s upcoming freehold...

Jan 13, 2020 08:26 AM
Companies & Markets

AA Reit completes Tuas redevelopment project; estimated costs S$3m lower

AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit) on Monday said it has completed a redevelopment project at 3 Tuas Avenue 2, and received a ...

Jan 13, 2020 08:08 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's AAA rating not at risk from bushfires: S&P

[SYDNEY] Australia's pristine 'AAA' sovereign rating is not at "immediate risk" from the fiscal and economic impact...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly