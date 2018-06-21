You are here

Home > Government & Economy

HK in most 'crisis' danger in next three years, says Nomura

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

EMERGING markets are in far greater danger of a financial crisis than their developed peers, and Hong Kong has the most to fear, according to an update of Nomura Singapore Ltd's collection of early-warning indicators.

Hong Kong and China are the only constituencies in grave danger of a financial crisis or sharp drop in domestic demand in the next three years, with the red flags more prominent for Hong Kong than even during the peak of the Asian financial crisis in 1997-98, according to the research note published on Wednesday by Nomura's Rob Subbaraman and Michael Loo.

"The results continue to show that EM countries are considerably more vulnerable than DM countries to credit and financial stress," Mr Subbaraman and Mr Loo wrote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the same time, they found tentative evidence that China's status is improving amid deleveraging efforts.

Taking some cues from work by the Bank for International Settlements, the Nomura economists tested the reliability of indicators used to gauge conditions across 30 countries dating to the early 1990s and separated equally among Asian economies, emerging markets, and developed markets.

The economists found that five gap measures were most accurate in predicting a financial crisis within the ensuing 12 quarters: private credit-to-GDP, private debt-service ratio, real effective exchange rate, real property prices, and real equity prices.

Judging by the most reliable 60 signals, Nomura determined that a financial crisis or demand plunge is typical for those economies that see at least 30 of those signals flashing red.

Hong Kong is "well in the danger zone" with 52, and China still should be on guard at 33.

Thailand, Colombia, and the Philippines are the closest to the unfavourable threshold at 21, 20, and 19, respectively.

The only Asian economies among the 14 that have zero signals flashing red are India and South Korea, the data show. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore can use less cash and be cheque-free by 2025: Ong Ye Kung

China's economic policy 'threat to world economy'

As Trump punishes trade allies, Europe expands global alliances

Merkel's conservatives warn eurozone budget could split EU

Fed's Powell says jobs market not too tight, repeats case for gradual rate hikes

China digs a trench for US trade siege

Editor's Choice

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

BT_20180621_JQCAROU21_3476914.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening