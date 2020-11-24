HK records 73 Covid-19 cases, with situation 'worsening rapidly'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Hong Kong
HONG Kong reported 73 new coronavirus cases on Monday as the government warned the epidemic in the densely populated city is rapidly worsening with silent transmission chains feared amid a rise in asymptomatic infections.
The Chinese-ruled city has so far managed to avoid...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes