HK reports first death from coronavirus; Macau shuts casinos to curb spread

Medical workers in Hong Kong held a second day of strikes to press for the complete closure of its borders with mainland China.

Hong Kong

HONG Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed more than 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears for global economic growth.

Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, said it had asked all casino operators to suspend operations for two weeks to curb the spread of the virus.

The Hong Kong death took the toll from the virus to 427, including a man who died in the Philippines last week after visiting Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak.

The Chinese authorities said the toll in mainland China rose by a record 64 from the previous day to 425, mostly in Hubei, the virtually locked-down province whose capital is Wuhan.

New cases were reported in the United States, including a patient in California infected through close contact with someone in the same household who had been infected in China. It was the second instance of person-to-person spread in the United States after a case was reported last week in Illinois.

The total number of infections in mainland China rose by 3,235 to 20,438, and there were nearly 200 cases elsewhere across 24 countries and China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency and experts say much is still unknown about the pathogen, including its mortality rate and transmission routes.

In Hong Kong, hospital staff said the 39-year-old male victim had a pre-existing chronic illness and had visited Wuhan in January before falling ill.

Thousands of medical workers in the former British colony held a second day of strikes to press for the complete closure of its borders with mainland China, a day after embattled leader Carrie Lam left open three remaining checkpoints.

"We're not threatening the government, we just want to prevent the outbreak," said Ms Cheng, a 26-year-old nurse among the strikers.

The Asian financial centre has confirmed 17 cases of the virus and its public hospital network is struggling to cope with a deluge of patients and measures to contain the epidemic.

Chinese data suggests that the new virus, while much more contagious than Sars, is significantly less lethal, although such numbers can evolve rapidly. REUTERS

