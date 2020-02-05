You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

HK reports first death from coronavirus; Macau shuts casinos to curb spread

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200205_HK_4024425.jpg
Medical workers in Hong Kong held a second day of strikes to press for the complete closure of its borders with mainland China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

HONG Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed more than 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears for global economic growth.

Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, said it had asked all casino operators to suspend operations for two weeks to curb the spread of the virus.

The Hong Kong death took the toll from the virus to 427, including a man who died in the Philippines last week after visiting Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak.

The Chinese authorities said the toll in mainland China rose by a record 64 from the previous day to 425, mostly in Hubei, the virtually locked-down province whose capital is Wuhan.

SEE ALSO

Commodities to take bigger hit from coronavirus than from Sars: analysts

New cases were reported in the United States, including a patient in California infected through close contact with someone in the same household who had been infected in China. It was the second instance of person-to-person spread in the United States after a case was reported last week in Illinois.

The total number of infections in mainland China rose by 3,235 to 20,438, and there were nearly 200 cases elsewhere across 24 countries and China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency and experts say much is still unknown about the pathogen, including its mortality rate and transmission routes.

In Hong Kong, hospital staff said the 39-year-old male victim had a pre-existing chronic illness and had visited Wuhan in January before falling ill.

Thousands of medical workers in the former British colony held a second day of strikes to press for the complete closure of its borders with mainland China, a day after embattled leader Carrie Lam left open three remaining checkpoints.

"We're not threatening the government, we just want to prevent the outbreak," said Ms Cheng, a 26-year-old nurse among the strikers.

The Asian financial centre has confirmed 17 cases of the virus and its public hospital network is struggling to cope with a deluge of patients and measures to contain the epidemic.

Chinese data suggests that the new virus, while much more contagious than Sars, is significantly less lethal, although such numbers can evolve rapidly. REUTERS

READ MORE:

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Virus to delay US 'export boom' from China deal, Kudlow says

[WASHINGTON] The "export boom" from the US trade deal with China will be delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Feb 5, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US, Japan to cooperate on energy, infrastructure investment

[WASHINGTON] The United States and Japan have signed an agreement to jointly encourage more private investment in...

Feb 4, 2020 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders post largest increase in nearly 18 months

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased by the most in nearly 18 months in December amid strong demand...

Feb 4, 2020 11:52 PM
Garage

Ex-Indonesian cabinet minister joins VC firm East Ventures

INDONESIA-FOCUSED venture capital (VC) firm East Ventures has brought on board former Indonesian cabinet minister...

Feb 4, 2020 11:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks have a key weakness in preparing for Brexit: Their clients

[FRANKFURT] Germany's top financial regulator says banks are well prepared for Brexit, until you look at their list...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly