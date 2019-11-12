You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ho Ching urges others to join Temasek to report on electricity, transport usage to fight global warming

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 4:35 PM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BUSINESSES should rise to the challenge of global warming – and the chief executive of Temasek Holdings has asked them to join the Singapore state-owned investment company to take the first step by reporting on their electricity and transport usage from the next financial year.

“This is very simple, whether you are big or small, it’s a very simple step to take. It’s a proxy for our indirect emissions. Producers could also track and report on their direct emissions from burning fossil fuels or green forests,” Ho Ching, who is also Temasek’s executive director, said this morning at the opening address of the Global Compact Network Singapore summit which is into its 11th year. The theme for this year’s summit is “Reimagining businesses for resilience”.

Global Compact Network Singapore is the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, which is a non-binding UN pact to encourage businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation.

Ms Ho said that for good measure, companies could also report on their water consumption as many countries in Asia would face water shortages in the next decade or so. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“Once we track and measure, as all businesses know, we can start to scope our solutions to reduce emissions or reduce waste,” she said.

SEE ALSO

Temasek injects more money into UK-based startup pureLiFi

Ms Ho said that Temasek has been investing in solutions for a cleaner, cooler and more sustainable world. These include plant-based proteins and better fertilisers. Temasek’s senior management has decided that the state-owned investment company would go carbon neutral by 2020.

Ms Ho said that starting next financial year, Temasek would also start to report on its consumption of water, paper, electricity and air miles. “Some of our portfolio companies are well ahead with their climate or UN SDG (UN Sustainable Development Goals),” she said.

“We encourage others to join us to report electricity and water consumption, as well as any direct emissions.”

Temasek aims to halve the greenhouse gas emissions of its entire portfolio by 2030, according to her. “We will also study how we can shape a carbon neutral portfolio sooner than later,” Ms Ho said.

Government & Economy

Arctic blast to send Eastern US into deep freeze

Singapore retail sales down 2.2% in September for 8th straight monthly fall

Protesters hit Hong Kong commute as western powers urge restraint

Moody's cuts global sovereign rating outlook to 'negative' for 2020

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says protesters 'paralysing' the city are selfish

US Supreme Court to examine 'Dreamers' programme that Trump wants axed

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 04:55 PM
Government & Economy

Arctic blast to send Eastern US into deep freeze

[NEW YORK] An Arctic blast descended Monday on a swath of the country stretching from the Rocky Mountains to New...

Nov 12, 2019 04:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.3 per cent...

Nov 12, 2019 04:32 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Tuesday, clawing back some of the hefty losses from the previous day...

Nov 12, 2019 04:31 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy Q3 loss widens to US$16.7m on lower oil prices, sale volumes

UPSTREAM oil and gas firm KrisEnergy, which is undergoing a financial restructuring, saw its net loss deepen to US$...

Nov 12, 2019 04:22 PM
Transport

Malaysia downgrade deals another blow to flying safety in Asia

[HONG KONG] Malaysia's aviation-safety downgrade makes Asia the region with the most markets where airlines are...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly