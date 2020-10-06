Hogan Lovells hires Nick Williams as partner in business restructuring practice

Nick Williams has represented financial institutions, hedge funds, private equity investors as well as corporate creditors and debtors.

LAW firm Hogan Lovells on Tuesday announced that Nick Williams will be joining as a partner in its business restructuring practice, to be based in its Singapore office.

The firm described him as a leading figure in Singapore's cross-border restructuring and insolvency market. He has represented banks, financial institutions, hedge funds, private equity investors, insolvency accounting firms as well as corporate creditors and debtors.

Mr Williams is also experienced in investigations, commercial disputes and international arbitration.

He was previously a partner at K&L Gates Straits Law, going by The Business Times' checks. There, he worked across the practice groups of restructuring and insolvency, investigations, enforcement, commercial disputes and international arbitration.

In a statement on Tuesday, David Gibbons, global head of Hogan Lovells' corporate and finance practice group, said clients will benefit from Mr Williams' experience of working on complex restructuring and insolvency matters.

The law firm expects to continue to grow the practice in Asia and beyond, Mr Gibbons added.