Holding GE in the middle of pandemic not an easy decision: DPM Heng

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IT is important for Singapore to hold its General Election now when the situation is relatively stable, given the profound uncertainties and challenges ahead, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said.
In a Facebook post, Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said the decision to hold an...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes