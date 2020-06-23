You are here

Holding GE in the middle of pandemic not an easy decision: DPM Heng

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 6:18 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

IT is important for Singapore to hold its General Election now when the situation is relatively stable, given the profound uncertainties and challenges ahead, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

In a Facebook post, Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said the decision to hold an...

