Hong Kong adds 45 virus cases, highest in three months: HK01

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 1:27 PM

Hong Kong added 45 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the highest daily toll in three months, news site HKO1 reported, after the city imposed new social restrictions as it braced for an expected new wave.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong added 45 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the highest daily toll in three months, news site HKO1 reported, after the city imposed new social restrictions as it braced for an expected new wave.

