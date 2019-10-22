You are here

Hong Kong announces fresh relief measures of HK$2b to boost economy

Tue, Oct 22, 2019 - 4:21 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced on Tuesday fresh relief measures of HK$2 billion (S$347.4 million) to support the economy as anti-government protests roil the Chinese-ruled city which is bracing for its first recession in a decade.

The move follows a HK$19.1 billion package in August to support the underprivileged and business enterprises as the government grapples with five months of protests that have battered the retail and tourism sectors. 

