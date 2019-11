A government ban on demonstrators wearing face masks aimed at helping to quell months of pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong is unconstitutional, the territory's high court ruled on Monday.

[HONG KONG] A government ban on demonstrators wearing face masks aimed at helping to quell months of pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong is unconstitutional, the territory's high court ruled on Monday.

"The restrictions it imposes on fundamental rights... go further than is reasonably necessary... and therefore fail to meet the proportionality test," the court said, according to a press summary.

AFP