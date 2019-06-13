You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong authorities shut government offices due to protests

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 8:16 AM

BP_extradition1_130619_33.jpg
Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray in a series of skirmishes on Wednesday to clear demonstrators from the city's legislature.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong authorities were shutting government offices in the city's financial district for the rest of the week after a day of violence over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Early on Thursday just a handful of protestors remained milling about as a widespread cleanup around the city's legislature took place.

Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray in a series of skirmishes on Wednesday to clear demonstrators from the city's legislature. It was some of the worst violence in Hong Kong since Britain handed it back to Chinese rule in 1997.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said 72 people had been hospitalised by 10pm on Wednesday. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Accused by judges, Haitian president denies corruption allegations

US college student killed Chinese scholar, his lawyer admits at trial

US House seeks to block Trump arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Trump signals census fight, House panel holds cabinet officials in contempt

US Energy Department blocks participation in China's 'Thousand Talents' programme

US regulator urges review of financial risk posed by climate change

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

BT_20190613_JEBLURB_3807482.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Weekend

Weekend pays tribute to Dads

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening