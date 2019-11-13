You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong banks tell staff: cancel meetings, watch family, be safe

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 1:13 PM

rk_BankofChina_131119.jpg
Safety memos have become a part of daily life at big banks in Hong Kong but the latest edition are expressing an even higher level of caution as violence escalates, sometimes on streets directly outside office doors.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Safety memos have become a part of daily life at big banks in Hong Kong but the latest edition are expressing an even higher level of caution as violence escalates, sometimes on streets directly outside office doors.

"Where meetings are already planned, managers should not hesitate to cancel and reschedule depending on the evolution of the situation," BNP Paribas SA told employees on Wednesday. Like others, it's been urging staff concerned about commuting safely to consider working from home.

At JPMorgan Chase & Co's main Hong Kong offices, where some of this weeks' worst clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police have taken place steps away, employees were reminded to feel empowered to make arrangements "in circumstances that require flexibility (eg family needs, school closures, transport issues.)"

"I wanted to make sure that it was well understood given the circumstances," Filippo Gori, the New York-based bank's chief executive officer of Hong Kong operations, wrote in the memo. "Thank you for pulling together and supporting each other, and our clients, during what has been a difficult period in the city."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Across the financial hub, firms are trying to operate normally despite intensifying demonstrations since a student died Friday of injuries sustained near a protest.

SEE ALSO

HSBC to explore using distributed ledger technology in Asia's bond markets

The main challenge for many bankers and traders is simply getting to work, as some schools shut and protesters impede rush-hour traffic, closing subway stations and halting bus lines. Those who made it in have faced tear gas on streets at lunch and another challenge getting home.

HSBC Holdings encouraged employees to work remotely if possible and to stay in touch with managers - a message echoed by others.

"All staff should exercise due care while commuting, remain vigilant of their surroundings and check travel plans before leaving for the office," Deutsche Bank AG told employees in a text message.

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 01:29 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.64% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon weaker, with the Straits Times Index down 0.64 per cent or...

Nov 13, 2019 01:17 PM
Consumer

China retail giant Alibaba given OK for huge Hong Kong listing

[HONG KONG] Chinese online retail titan Alibaba has been given the go-ahead to list shares in Hong Kong, reports...

Nov 13, 2019 01:05 PM
Government & Economy

China holding third Taiwanese man on security grounds: state media

[BEIJING] Beijing is investigating a Taiwanese man on suspicion of engaging in activities that endanger national...

Nov 13, 2019 12:25 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS co-creates framework with financial sector for responsible use of AI

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be working with financial industry partners on an initiative known as...

Nov 13, 2019 12:21 PM
Government & Economy

US Democrats announce eight more witnesses for public impeachment hearings

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a list of eight more witnesses who will testify in open...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly