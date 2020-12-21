Hong Kong bans flights from Britain over new virus strain

Get our introductory offer at only
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong on Monday said it would ban all flights from Britain following the discovery of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus there.
"From midnight there will be no more passenger flights arriving in Hong Kong from the United Kingdom," health secretary Sophia...
