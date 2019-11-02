You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong braces for 'emergency' protest call for autonomy

Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 1:38 PM

nz_hke_021119.jpg
Hong Kong anti-government protesters are due to march on Saturday in what has been billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy for the Asian financial hub that was guaranteed its freedoms when it returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong anti-government protesters are due to march on Saturday in what has been billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy for the Asian financial hub that was guaranteed its freedoms when it returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong called for 100,000 people to rally in what would be the 22nd straight weekend of protests.

Protesters have taken to the streets for five months of sometimes violent unrest, angry at perceived Chinese meddling with Hong Kong's freedoms, including its legal system and politics. China denies the charge.

Activists have attacked police with petrol bombs, set street fires and trashed government buildings and businesses seen as pro-Beijing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One policeman was slashed in the neck with a knife last month.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong protesters plan huge march after gatecrashing Halloween

Police have responded with tear gas, pepper spray, water cannon, rubber bullets and occasional live rounds. Several people have been wounded.

Mr Wong was disqualified on Tuesday from standing in upcoming district elections, a move he said was "clearly politically driven".

"If more and more people, not only a few thousand, but if more than 100,000 Hong Kongers take to the streets tomorrow, it can let the world know how Hong Kong people fight for a free election," he told reporters on Friday.

The bespectacled Mr Wong was a leader of the student-led pro-democracy street protests of 2014 but has not been in the forefront of the current unrest.

Government data on Thursday confirmed that Hong Kong slid into recession in the third quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis of 2008. Retail sales fell 18.3 per cent in value in September from a year earlier, an eighth consecutive month of decline.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous "special administrative region" of China according to the "one country, two systems" formula under which it returned to Chinese rule.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Germany's Merkel renews push for free trade pact with India, pledges green funds

Asean summit: India's Modi seeks more on services to complete trade deal

Companies raise over S$500,000 to plant 30,000 trees on Jurong Island

Trump announces new acting US homeland security chief

On eve of China import fair, EU warns of 'promise fatigue'

WhatsApp message promising workers S$6,500 is fake: Ministry of Manpower

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 02:13 PM
Government & Economy

Germany's Merkel renews push for free trade pact with India, pledges green funds

[NEW DELHI] German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday there was a need for a fresh attempt to restart talks...

Nov 2, 2019 02:05 PM
Technology

Huawei moving on 5G while politics plays out

[SAN FRANCISCO] Major state telecom operators are rolling out 5G wireless advances in China as the country races to...

Nov 2, 2019 01:53 PM
Transport

Tesla battery fires catch attention of safety agency

[PALO ALTO] The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has started to look into possible battery defects in...

Nov 2, 2019 01:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Pig deaths on Russian border suggest China's outbreak is spreading

[MELBOURNE] More than a year after African swine fever began ravaging hogs in China, the virus may be escaping along...

Nov 2, 2019 01:36 PM
Government & Economy

Asean summit: India's Modi seeks more on services to complete trade deal

[BANGKOK] Leaders from across Asia are seeking a breakthrough in talks on the world's largest regional trade pact as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly