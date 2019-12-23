You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong braces for protests over Christmas holidays

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 10:08 AM

AK_hkp_2312.jpg
Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over Christmas week with protesters planning events in districts across the city, including in prime shopping malls, the latest in more than six months of unrest.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over Christmas week with protesters planning events in districts across the city, including in prime shopping malls, the latest in more than six months of unrest.

This week's protests follow a weekend of rallies, including one on Sunday, which ended in chaotic clashes between black-clad, masked demonstrators, who kicked and beat police officers, hurling bricks and glass at them. Police retaliated with bursts of pepper spray and one officer pulled out a gun towards a crowd but did not fire, according to Reuters witnesses and Cable Television.

Protests planned throughout the week include evening demonstrations in five malls on Christmas eve. A countdown rally is also planned near the city's harbour front in the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district.

Protesters are also planning an event called "Suck the Christmas" on Christmas Day where they are expected to protest in different districts according to notices on social media.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier on Sunday, more than 1,000 people rallied calmly in support of China's ethnic Uighurs, who have been detained en masse in camps in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

SEE ALSO

Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader: media

The rally had received police permission to be held but police said they took action after protesters "assaulted" officers to help an arrested person escape.

Protesters, some advocating Hong Kong independence, also removed the national flag from its position at the protest site, a move the government said was illegal.

"Advocating Hong Kong independence...is not conducive to the overall and long term interest of Hong Kong society. It is also contrary to the established basic policies of the People's Republic of China regarding Hong Kong," the government said in a statement overnight.

Protests in Hong Kong are now in their seventh month, albeit in a relative lull compared to the scale and intensity of violence since they started in June.

Many residents are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.

Many Hong Kong people are also furious at perceived police brutality, and are demanding an independent investigation into allegations of excessive force. Other demands include the release of all arrested demonstrators and full democracy.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China to cut tariffs on goods including pork, tech items

Modi seeks to soothe India's Muslims as deadly protests swell

Kim Jong Un discusses bolstering N Korea's military as deadline approaches

Money FM podcast: UK-Singapore ties, post-UK elections and Brexit

Is the big shake-up in Britain coming to the US?

Indonesia's spat with EU over palm oil escalates

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 10:17 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil steady amid optimism US-China close to signing trade deal

[TOKYO] Oil prices were mostly steady on Monday after three weeks of gains amid optimism the United States and China...

Dec 23, 2019 10:12 AM
Stocks

S Korea: Stocks flat as trade optimism offsets profit-taking; won steady

[SEOUL] South Korean shares were flat on Monday, as losses on profit booking after a recent rally were capped by...

Dec 23, 2019 10:06 AM
Government & Economy

China to cut tariffs on goods including pork, tech items

[BEIJING] The Chinese government said it will cut import tariffs for goods including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals,...

Dec 23, 2019 10:02 AM
Life & Culture

'Sensual obsessive' fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies

[PARIS] French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who described himself as a "sensual obsessive", has died in Paris at...

Dec 23, 2019 09:55 AM
Life & Culture

Over a dozen injured in southern Philippines bombings

[MANILA] A series of explosions on Sunday night rocked a southern Philippine city known for Islamic State-linked...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly