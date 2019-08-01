You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong central bank cuts interest rate for first time in decade

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 8:01 AM

BP_HKMA_010819_27.jpg
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday cut its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent, its first cut since late 2008, in line with the US Federal Reserve's move.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday cut its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent, its first cut since late 2008, in line with the US Federal Reserve's move.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the Fed as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Fed cut rates on Wednesday for the first time since the global financial crisis, reflecting central banks' bias towards easing policy amid slowing global economic growth and the protracted Sino-US trade war.

The Hong Kong dollar was last seen little changed at 7.8282 per dollar.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

nz_singtel_010836.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

BT_20190801_CTNESTE1_3851084.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly