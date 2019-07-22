You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong commerce chamber joins protesters on bill withdrawal

Mon, Jul 22, 2019 - 9:40 PM

file76blcuy6h7tzqgs7310.jpg
The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce joined the city's protesters in calling for a formal withdrawal of the extradition bill and the setup of a commission of inquiry to examine the facts surrounding the ongoing tensions and their escalation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

 

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce joined the city's protesters in calling for a formal withdrawal of the extradition bill and the setup of a commission of inquiry to examine the facts surrounding the ongoing tensions and their escalation.

"Protests are becoming increasingly confrontational while factions are being created that pit citizen against citizen," the chamber, which says it represents businesses employing a third of the local workforce, said in a statement on its website on Monday after a night of protests and clashes. "The situation is also raising concerns in Hong Kong and internationally about our commitment to the basic law and the rule of law."

While Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam had said the bill that would allow extraditions to China was "dead," she stopped short of meeting protesters' demand for the withdrawal of the legislation. That brought the city into the seventh-straight weekend of protests. Police fired tear gas to clear crowds on Hong Kong island on Sunday night and violence erupted in a separate incident at Yuen Long station in the city's north.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Efforts to resolve the ongoing concerns over the extradition bill have stagnated and given rise to frustrations that public demands are being ignored, the chamber said, calling for a swift resolution to the impasse.

The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1861, has representatives on over 40 government and non-government advisory boards, as well as the Executive Council and the Legislative Council, according to its website. Victor Li, chairman of CK Asset Holdings and Cathay Pacific Airways chairman John Slosar are among the vice chairmen of its general committee, its website shows.

A commission of inquiry would provide an impartial platform for all allegations and grievances to be examined, the chamber said. It also urged for the accountability system must be applied to "those officials who are responsible for the poor manner in how the bill was handled," without specifying any names.

 

BLOOMBERG 

Government & Economy

Trump demands rate cut, seizing on Fed official's own words

Philips rejigs plants in China to counter fallout from trade war

More manpower support announced for growing aviation sector

ST Engineering, Surbana Jurong to team up on smart cities with A*Star

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Goldman, BofAML see limited disruption from Japan-Korea spat

Editor's Choice

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BT_20190722_YOTOPLINE_3841084.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rebranded GYP eyes property for growth

Most Read

1 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
2 Young and not so upwardly mobile
3 HK-listed AAC Technologies co-founder buys Leedon Park home
4 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
5 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend

Must Read

BP_Singapore real estate _220719_59.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC

EuYanSang Building.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EuYanSang Building.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Real Estate

Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price

Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emas Offshore applies for judicial management after failed rescue deals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly