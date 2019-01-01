You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong democracy camp kicks off 2019 with protests

Tue, Jan 01, 2019 - 9:30 PM

doc73g664zxcbm1juons74r_doc73g6dir374xgwsaxmev.jpg
Hong Kong's embattled democracy advocates kicked off 2019 with a large street rally on Tuesday, lamenting what they said had been a grim year for freedoms and steeling themselves for fresh battles with Beijing.
EPA

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's embattled democracy advocates kicked off 2019 with a large street rally on Tuesday, lamenting what they said had been a grim year for freedoms and steeling themselves for fresh battles with Beijing.

A thousands-strong crowd - including a small retinue of independence activists - protested over disappearing political freedoms, rising inequality and the local government's perceived coziness with big business and Beijing.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong currently enjoys liberties unseen on the mainland including freedom of expression and the press under a deal struck with Britain before the 1997 handover.

But concern is growing that those rights are being eroded by an increasingly assertive China ruled by President Xi Jinping.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last year city authorities made a series of unprecedented moves that caused alarm among activists and prompted rare criticism from western governments.

In September a tiny pro-independence political party was banned under an obscure national security law designed to target triad gangs.

Soon after a Financial Times journalist who chaired a talk with that party's leader at a press club found himself effectively expelled after officials refused to renew his visa.

Authorities also continued to bar political candidates from standing for local elections if they held pro-independence views.

"We have experienced a lot in 2018 - society, politics and people's livelihood have all regressed. I can't see hope in 2019," protester Kwan Chun-pong, a 47-year-old production line manager, told AFP.

The majority of Hong Kong's democracy advocates want people to have a greater say in how their city is run, such as the ability to directly elect their leader.

Mass pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014 blockaded parts of the city for 79 days but failed to win any meaningful concessions.

Although most Hong Kongers do not advocate independence - a red line with Beijing - a small group of hardline independence activists emerged from the failure of the 2014 protests, rattling local and mainland authorities.

A few dozen independence activists - some of them masked - attended Tuesday's rally, followed by police officers with video cameras.

"We are still coming out today because we still love this place, we want it to change, we want the next generation to feel proud of Hong Kong's identity," activist Wayne Chan shouted through a loud-hailer.

Police said some 3,200 people attended the march at its peak, while organisers gave a higher figure of 5,500.

The city's government, which rejects the suggestion that rights are slipping, said after the rally that it "fully respects" the rights of Hong Kongers to protest and express their views, adding that the rule of law was the "foundation of Hong Kong's pluralistic society and free economy".

The government has previously said that campaigning for independence contravenes the city's mini-constitution.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which organised Tuesday's march, does not support independence but argues the city's free speech laws should allow others to campaign for it.

Activists face new challenges in 2019 with the government hoping to table new national security legislation and laws that would ban disrespecting China's national anthem.

A number of 2014 protest leaders will also find out in April whether a court will jail them after they were prosecuted under a slew of little-used public order offences.

AFP

Government & Economy

China's Xi, in New Year's address, says pace of reform won't "stagnate"

Cooperation best for both China and US, Xi tells Trump

Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers to meet in Singapore on Jan 8

Singapore 2019 Budget Statement set for Feb 18

Netanyahu says Israel is Arabs' 'ally' against Iran

Taiwan New Year tax protesters cite French 'yellow vest' success

Editor's Choice

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_LMXCNMC_3656154.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CNMC expansion plans on track despite HK dual listing setback

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

Must Read

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore 2019 Budget Statement set for Feb 18

Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers to meet in Singapore on Jan 8

BP_KJU_010119_20.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim says "new path" inevitable if US demands unilateral action

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening