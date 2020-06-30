You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong democracy figures resign after security law passed

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 1:44 PM

AB_joshua-nathan-agnes_300620.jpg
Joshua Wong, Nathan Law, Jeffrey Ngo and Agnes Chow said they were ending their involvement in Demosisto, a party that has infuriated Beijing by campaigning for universal suffrage and for foreign countries to sanction China for rights abuses.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Four young leaders of a Hong Kong pro-democracy political party announced their resignations on Monday, hours after Beijing passed a sweeping national security law for the city.

Joshua Wong, Nathan Law, Jeffrey Ngo and Agnes Chow said they were ending their involvement in Demosisto, a party that has infuriated Beijing by campaigning for universal suffrage and for foreign countries to sanction China for rights abuses.

All four said they would continue to campaign in a personal capacity, a move that suggests they might be hoping to shield Demosisto from being prosecuted or disqualified once the new security law comes in.

"I will continue to defend my home - Hong Kong - until they mute me and eliminate me from this land," Mr Wong wrote on Facebook.

Both Mr Wong and Mr Law - prominent figures from 2014's student-led democracy protests - are running for Hong Kong's Legislative Council election in September.

SEE ALSO

Japan calls China's reported move on Hong Kong 'regrettable'

The city's partially-elected legislature is weighted to return a pro-Beijing majority.

But pro-democracy parties hope to snap up most of the chamber's electable seats, capitalising on growing public anger with Beijing's rule.

Campaigners like Mr Wong - who has previously been jailed for his activism - are routinely villainised by China's state media as "separatists" even though Demosisto does not advocate independence.

Rights groups have expressed fears the new security law - which was passed by China's top lawmaking body on Tuesday morning - could be used to silence figures and parties that push for Hong Kong to have greater autonomy.

The precise wording of the new security law remains a secret but Beijing has said it will outlaw acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

Similar national security laws are used on the authoritarian mainland to crush dissent, in particular the more vaguely worded subversion and collusion offences.

Beijing says the legislation is needed to return stability to Hong Kong after a year of pro-democracy protests.

It says only a small minority of people will be targeted, especially those promoting separatism.

On Sunday, Wayne Chan, the leader of a small pro-independence group currently being prosecuted for taking part in unlawful assemblies, confirmed that he had jumped the bail and fled the city.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

GE2020: PAP faces challenge in Choa Chu Kang GRC, Pioneer and Hong Kah North SMCs

GE2020: DPM Heng moves to East Coast GRC; first three-cornered GRC fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol

GE2020: NSP to contest PAP in Sembawang GRC

GE2020: RP gives way to PSP to avoid three-cornered fight in Yio Chu Kang SMC

GE2020: PAP's Sun Xueling to face WP's Tan Chen Chen in Punggol West SMC

GE2020: PAP to face off with Red Dot United in Jurong GRC

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 01:41 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: PAP faces challenge in Choa Chu Kang GRC, Pioneer and Hong Kah North SMCs

WITH the exception of Pioneer SMC, it will be a straight fight between the People’s Action Party (PAP) and newcomer...

Jun 30, 2020 01:37 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: DPM Heng moves to East Coast GRC; first three-cornered GRC fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol

DEPUTY Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's move from Tampines GRC to East Coast GRC; the first multi-cornered fight for...

Jun 30, 2020 01:21 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: NSP to contest PAP in Sembawang GRC

THE National Solidarity Party (NSP) will face off again with the People’s Action Party (PAP) in Sembawang GRC, as it...

Jun 30, 2020 01:10 PM
Consumer

China halts meat imports from more plants amid virus confusion

[HONG KONG] China suspended meat imports from more plants as the Asian nation continues to sow confusion in global...

Jun 30, 2020 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: RP gives way to PSP to avoid three-cornered fight in Yio Chu Kang SMC

The Reform Party (RP) has given way to allow the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to contest against the ruling People...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.