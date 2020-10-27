You are here

Hong Kong drafts law to make Covid tests mandatory for some

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 11:55 AM

Hong Kong is drafting a law that would enable the city to make Covid-19 tests mandatory for people with symptoms and other specific groups, the city's leader said.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is drafting a law that would enable the city to make Covid-19 tests mandatory for people with symptoms and other specific groups, the city's leader said.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the plan to enact a new law mandating tests for known clusters and high risk...

