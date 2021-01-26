You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong enacts second lockdown in Kowloon for Covid tests

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 11:33 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has implemented a second neighbourhood lockdown in part of the densely-populated Kowloon area, as the city deploys targeted mandatory virus testing to try and end a persistent fourth surge of coronavirus cases.

The Asian financial hub said it's locking down a small...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

IMF boosts world growth outlook as vaccines outweigh uncertainty

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Thai health minister urges understanding over vaccine plan

Conte quits as Italy's PM in tactical bid to build new majority

All 24 towns to have community vaccination centre each by end-March: Chan Chun Sing

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

IMF boosts world growth outlook as vaccines outweigh uncertainty

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth this year, betting the rollout...

Jan 26, 2021 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

[GENEVA] A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts recommended on Tuesday that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine...

Jan 26, 2021 10:44 PM
Government & Economy

Thai health minister urges understanding over vaccine plan

[BANGKOK] Thailand's health minister called for understanding on Tuesday and sought to explain the country's...

Jan 26, 2021 10:30 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS reaps rich rewards from pandemic with strongest performance since 2006

[ZURICH] UBS reported its highest annual pre-tax profit of the post financial crisis era on Tuesday, as lending to...

Jan 26, 2021 10:18 PM
Government & Economy

Conte quits as Italy's PM in tactical bid to build new majority

[ROME] Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday, hoping he...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

CDL ranked world's top real estate company on Global 100 index

Keppel DC Reit H2 DPU up 27.5% to 4.795 Singapore cents

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for