Hong Kong enacts second lockdown in Kowloon for Covid tests

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has implemented a second neighbourhood lockdown in part of the densely-populated Kowloon area, as the city deploys targeted mandatory virus testing to try and end a persistent fourth surge of coronavirus cases.
The Asian financial hub said it's locking down a small...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes