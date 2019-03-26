You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong ex-official Patrick Ho jailed three years for bribery

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 6:38 AM

BP_Patrick Ho_260319_1.jpg
Hong Kong's former home affairs secretary Patrick Ho Chi Ping was jailed for three years Monday for a scheme to bribe African officials to boost a top Chinese energy company that was part of Beijing's global Belt and Road initiative.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Hong Kong's former home affairs secretary Patrick Ho Chi Ping was jailed for three years Monday for a scheme to bribe African officials to boost a top Chinese energy company that was part of Beijing's global Belt and Road initiative.

Ho, 69, who worked for the controversial energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy, was sentenced by a New York judge after being convicted in December on seven charges of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering for bribes.

He was accused of paying off top officials in Uganda and Chad to support the Shanghai conglomerate's projects in their countries.

Some of the deals were arranged in the halls of the United Nations, leading to the US arrest in November 2017 of Ho and a co-conspirator, former Senegalese top diplomat Cheikh Gadio.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two men allegedly offered a US$2 million bribe to Idriss Deby, the president of Chad, "to obtain valuable oil rights," and a US$500,000 bribe to an account designated by Sam Kutesa, the minister of foreign affairs of Uganda, who had recently completed his term as the President of the UN General Assembly, according to the charges.

"Patrick Ho schemed to bribe the leaders of Chad and Uganda in order to secure unfair business advantages for the Chinese energy company he served," said US Attorney Geoffrey Berman,

"Foreign corruption undermines the fairness of international markets, erodes the public's faith in its leaders, and is deeply unfair to the people and businesses that play by the rules."

CEFC was an upstart company that quickly grew to be worth tens of billions of dollars despite a murky track record.

It was considered to be a vital player in Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious One Belt One Road plan to build commercial networks around the world.

CEFC was led by Ye Jianying, an ostensibly well connected businessman who built a network of global contacts, and notably was able to meet with members of then-vice president Joe Biden's family and a former CIA director.

But after Ho was arrested by US authorities in 2017, CEFC's business began to crumble.

Last year Ye disappeared and is now believed to be held by Chinese authorities for unspecified charges.

AFP

Government & Economy

Sterling falls as May admits she is still short of support for Brexit vote

Brazil ex-president Temer released by judge, prosecutors to appeal

France seals multi-billion dollar deals with China, but questions Belt and Road project

UK lawmakers vote to take control of Brexit process

New blackout hits swaths of Venezuela including Caracas

US says China 'systematically' impedes Tibet access

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
4 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins
5 Empowering employees to be creative

Must Read

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

lwx_sgskyline_260319_8.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Opinion

Continued innovation the key to Singapore-US infrastructure tie-up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening