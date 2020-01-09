You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong exchange chief warns of economic 'devastation' from protests

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 9:15 PM

doc78rtjm4hxivbltd05kp_doc78rtlcjj58n14gnzqeud.jpg
"I think local listed companies with local exposure are going to take a very big hit. They already are taking a big hit," Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), told a Reuters Breakingviews event.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The "depth of the devastation" inflicted on Hong Kong's economy by more than six months of anti-government protests will be seen in the coming weeks, the chief of the city's stock exchange operator said on Thursday.

The warning came as Hong Kong-based companies are expected to show the scars of the sometimes violent protests that forced businesses to shut and scared away visitors over the next few weeks when they report their annual results.

"I think local listed companies with local exposure are going to take a very big hit. They already are taking a big hit," Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), told a Reuters Breakingviews event.

HKEX itself posted its steepest profit slide in nearly three years in the third quarter, as investor sentiment was hit by months of unrest that pushed the city into recession for the first time in a decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The protests have evolved over the months into a broad pro-democracy campaign, with demands for universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into complaints of police brutality.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

Many people are angered by what they see as Beijing's ever-tightening grip on the city that was promised a high degree of autonomy under the "one country, two systems" formula under which it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing denies interference in the former British colony and blames the West for fomenting the unrest.

Mr Li said what made Hong Kong great was "one country, two systems", and that he believed China would fundamentally come to the judgement that the two systems worked for the world's second-largest economy, even in the worst case scenario.

HKEX earnings for 2019 are expected to be bolstered by a pick-up in share sales in the fourth quarter, with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba raising almost US$13 billion from its secondary listing in Hong Kong.

Referring to Alibaba, which in 2013 dropped plans for a primary listing in Hong Kong and turned instead to New York due to rigid listing rules, Mr Li said the exchange needed to eliminate barriers for companies to return.

HKEX launched a surprise US$39 billion approach for the London Stock Exchange Group in September, but withdrew it after failing to convince LSE management and investors to back the move.

On potential acquisitions, Mr Li said all options were on the table. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore's adjusted gender pay gap narrows to 6%: MOM study

China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US next week

Fiscal impulse in Singapore Budget may hit decade-high of 1.9% of GDP: HSBC

Hong Kong's finance minister pledges bold spending to boost growth

China believes new virus behind mystery pneumonia outbreak

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 08:55 PM
Transport

Walsh to bow out after building British Airways parent IAG

[LONDON] Willie Walsh, who created British Airways' parent firm IAG by dragging old-fashioned flag carriers into the...

Jan 9, 2020 08:10 PM
Consumer

Uniqlo sees worst overseas sales drop in decade

[TOKYO] Political flare-ups in Asia are putting the brakes on Fast Retailing Co's overseas momentum, as the Uniqlo...

Jan 9, 2020 08:09 PM
Real Estate

CDL top bidder for Irwell Bank Rd site, Wee Hur tops bids for plot near Bartley station

URBAN Redevelopment Authority tenders for two 99-year leasehold private housing sites - one along Irwell Bank Road...

Jan 9, 2020 07:46 PM
Companies & Markets

TEE Land Q2 loss widens to S$6.97m on rise in other operating expenses

DESPITE a rise in gross profit, mainboard-listed developer TEE Land saw its net loss attributable to owners widen to...

Jan 9, 2020 07:40 PM
Transport

Lebanon bans Ghosn from foreign travel

[BEIRUT] Lebanon banned former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn from travelling on Thursday after questioning him over an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly