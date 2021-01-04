You are here

Hong Kong extends face-to-face school closures until mid-Feb

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 6:50 PM

yq-hkschools-04012021.jpg
Schools in Hong Kong have been mostly shut for a year, with many having switched to online learning and lessons by conference call.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong on Monday extended its suspension of face-to-face school classes until mid-February, with the spread of the coronavirus in the Asian financial hub remaining "critical".

Schools in the Chinese territory have been mostly shut for a year, with many having switched to...

