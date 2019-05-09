You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong extradition law may hurt overseas investment: ICC

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 8:32 AM

lwx_extradition_090519_66.jpg
Hong Kong's plan to end a ban on extraditions to mainland China may impact its ability to grow as a major international business center attracting overseas investment, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's plan to end a ban on extraditions to mainland China may impact its ability to grow as a major international business center attracting overseas investment, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said.

The risk of being removed to a jurisdiction that doesn't provide the same protection or rule of law will lead people to reconsider whether to choose Hong Kong as their base of operation or regional headquarters, ICC Hong Kong secretary Keith Brandt wrote in a letter to members of the Legislative Council.

The American Chamber of Commerce last month also said the legislation would reduce the appeal of Hong Kong, while opponents of the new law staged one of the largest mass protests since the 2014 pro-democracy Occupy movement.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the bill is needed, citing challenges in pursuing a 2018 murder case against a man who confessed to killing his girlfriend in Taiwan. The confession came after the man returned to Hong Kong, which doesn't have an extradition agreement with Taiwan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Brandt said that particular case should be treated separately. "There are simpler ways to deal with this case as legal experts have pointed out, without having to complicate matters, and use a sledgehammer," he wrote.

The ICC Hong Kong's executive committee includes Lippo board member Jark Pui Lee and Bank of East Asia senior executive Leung Kwok Yau, according to its website.

"We oppose the proposed changes and ask that the legislative process should halt pending a thorough and proper public consultation," the ICC said in a separate statement to the media.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

One year in, Mahathir gets mixed result on Malaysian economy

Blaming government 'failure', Britain's Labour launches European vote campaign

Trump administration to ask Supreme Court to prevent nationwide injunctions

Britain will be 3% poorer if it retains post-Brexit customs union: NIESR

US storms kill one, disrupt flights

North Korea says recent rocket drill was 'regular and self-defensive'

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_sgx_090519_54.jpg
May 9, 2019
Stocks

In shrinking Singapore stock market, award-winning analyst sees gems

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening