Hong Kong extradition law may hurt overseas investment: ICC

Hong Kong's plan to end a ban on extraditions to mainland China may impact its ability to grow as a major international business center attracting overseas investment, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's plan to end a ban on extraditions to mainland China may impact its ability to grow as a major international business center attracting overseas investment, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said.

The risk of being removed to a jurisdiction that doesn't provide the same protection or rule of law will lead people to reconsider whether to choose Hong Kong as their base of operation or regional headquarters, ICC Hong Kong secretary Keith Brandt wrote in a letter to members of the Legislative Council.

The American Chamber of Commerce last month also said the legislation would reduce the appeal of Hong Kong, while opponents of the new law staged one of the largest mass protests since the 2014 pro-democracy Occupy movement.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the bill is needed, citing challenges in pursuing a 2018 murder case against a man who confessed to killing his girlfriend in Taiwan. The confession came after the man returned to Hong Kong, which doesn't have an extradition agreement with Taiwan.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Mr Brandt said that particular case should be treated separately. "There are simpler ways to deal with this case as legal experts have pointed out, without having to complicate matters, and use a sledgehammer," he wrote.

The ICC Hong Kong's executive committee includes Lippo board member Jark Pui Lee and Bank of East Asia senior executive Leung Kwok Yau, according to its website.

"We oppose the proposed changes and ask that the legislative process should halt pending a thorough and proper public consultation," the ICC said in a separate statement to the media.

BLOOMBERG