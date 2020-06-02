You are here

Hong Kong finds four virus cases linked to local cluster, RTHK says

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 11:35 AM

Hong Kong found four more coronavirus infections linked to a local cluster with all of the new cases involving people living in the same Sha Tin building as a couple earlier confirmed with the pathogen, Radio Television Hong Kong reported late Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

