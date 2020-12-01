You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong imposes more restrictions to contain latest wave of Covid-19 infections

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG KONG is sending civil servants back to work-from-home arrangements as the government steps up efforts to contain the latest wave of coronavirus infections in the Asian financial hub, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.

The move, which Mrs Lam urged private...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

A rush to create Asean travel bubble holds too much risk

Covid-19 widens field for new digital banks as inclusion gap narrows

S&P to buy IHS Markit for US$39b in year's 2nd top deal

Biden picks former Federal Reserve chair Yellen as Treasury secretary

Food delivery is here to stay as F&B players ramp up online sales

About 1,250 Shell employees to benefit from upskilling

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec reaches consensus to extend oil cuts by three months, Algeria says

[DUBAI] Opec members have reached a consensus on the need to extend existing oil production cuts for three months...

Dec 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

[SINGAPORE] A range of housing types will be built in upcoming estates in prime locations such as the Greater...

Dec 1, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his choice...

Nov 30, 2020 11:56 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales unexpectedly fall for a second month

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes unexpectedly declined for a second...

Nov 30, 2020 11:33 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Prudential, SkillsFuture Singapore team up to accelerate skills development for SMEs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for