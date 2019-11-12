You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says protesters 'paralysing' the city are selfish

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 11:05 AM

rk_CarrieLam_121119.jpg
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said protesters who are trying to "paralyse" the city were extremely selfish and hoped all universities and schools would urge students not to participate in violence.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said protesters who are trying to "paralyse" the city were extremely selfish and hoped all universities and schools would urge students not to participate in violence.

She also praised residents who volunteered to clear roadblocks set up by protesters. She said she respected everyone who went to work despite the difficult conditions.

Ms Lam was speaking a day after police shot a protester and a man was set on fire in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during the more than five months of civil unrest.

On Monday, Ms Lam said that the violence roiling the former British colony exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators are now the people's enemy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Protesters clashed with police into the early hours of Tuesday after fierce skirmishes throughout Monday. The city was bracing for further disruptions a day after many workers were sent home early and shops and restaurants shut by the evening as the violence escalated.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong violence prompts reminder that China troops close at hand

An editorial in the state-backed China Daily newspaper condemned the violence on Monday and took aim at the "leniency of Hong Kong judges".

"Allowing (protesters) to apply for bail on easy terms and handing down extraordinarily light sentences has also served to encourage inhuman terrorist acts," it said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Moody's cuts global sovereign rating outlook to 'negative' for 2020

US Supreme Court to examine 'Dreamers' programme that Trump wants axed

Jimmy Carter hospitalised for procedure to relieve brain pressure

Australia readies for 'catastrophic' bushfires

Australian business activity improves modestly in Oct: survey

Asia's 'mini Chinas' struggle to capitalise on US trade war

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 11:08 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's cuts global sovereign rating outlook to 'negative' for 2020

[LONDON] Rating agency Moody's cut its global sovereign outlook for 2020 to "negative" from "stable" on Monday,...

Nov 12, 2019 11:05 AM
Real Estate

Hyatt to bid for Xenia's US$500m Kimpton portfolio

[NEW YORK] Hyatt Hotels Corp has emerged as a bidder for a portfolio of Kimpton hotels owned by Xenia Hotels &...

Nov 12, 2019 11:03 AM
Real Estate

HDB launches 8,170 flats for sale, including 4,500 BTO flats in Tengah, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board (HDB) has launched 4,571 new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale in the year's last...

Nov 12, 2019 10:55 AM
Transport

LTA to deploy 60 electric buses by ST Engineering, Chinese firms next year

[SINGAPORE] Commuters will have quieter and cleaner bus rides early next year as a batch of 60 electric buses, or e-...

Nov 12, 2019 10:54 AM
Real Estate

Capsule living: a 'cheap' option for young people flocking to LA

[LOS ANGELES] Kay Wilson packed up her life in a hurry and moved to Los Angeles... only to find that what she paid...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly